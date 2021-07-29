Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions’ (MGDDY) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions (OTCMKTS:MGDDY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on MGDDY. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.25.

Shares of MGDDY stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $32.10. 65,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 192,503. The stock has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $31.65. Compagnie Générale des Établissements Michelin Société en commandite par actions has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $32.86.

Compagnie GÃ©nÃ©rale des Ãtablissements Michelin SociÃ©tÃ© en commandite par actions manufactures and sells tires worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive and Related Distribution, Road Transportation and Related Distribution, and Specialty Businesses and Related Distribution. The company offers tires for private use covering cars, motorcycles, bikes, scooters, and mopeds; and professional use, such as freight and passenger transport, tradesmen, professional and UV fleets, civil engineering, agriculture, aircrafts, surface mining, and metros and trams.

