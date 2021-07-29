Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Shares Gap Down to $6.68

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $6.68, but opened at $6.50. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição shares last traded at $6.35, with a volume of 5,349 shares changing hands.

CBD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.00.

Get Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.42. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.86.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.06. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 12.28%. The company had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.3997 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a yield of 5.73%. This is an increase from Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição’s payout ratio is currently 11.39%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Indus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 231.4% in the 1st quarter. Indus Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,103,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 770,417 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 2,129.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 635,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,696,000 after buying an additional 606,532 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 120.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,102,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,792,000 after buying an additional 602,135 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,390,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000.

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Company Profile (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. It operates in Food Retail, and Ãxito Group segments. The company sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation and Your Retirement



Receive News & Ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.