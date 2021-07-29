Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $2.54 EPS

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The basic materials company reported $3.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $2.54, Fidelity Earnings reports. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a return on equity of 105.00% and a net margin of 29.22%.

NYSE SID traded up $0.67 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 303,690 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,127,360. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a 12 month low of $2.29 and a 12 month high of $10.33. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.12 and a beta of 1.94.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.1228 per share. This is a positive change from Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s previous annual dividend of $0.00. This represents a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.00.

About Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia SiderÃºrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. The company operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. It offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

