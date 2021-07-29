Comparing Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) & Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL)

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI) and Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and risk.

Risk & Volatility

Palisade Bio has a beta of 1.81, meaning that its share price is 81% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Replimune Group has a beta of 2.52, meaning that its share price is 152% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Palisade Bio and Replimune Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Palisade Bio -269.81% -91.77% -80.96% Replimune Group N/A -20.81% -18.53%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Palisade Bio and Replimune Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Palisade Bio $10,000.00 899.50 -$16.27 million N/A N/A Replimune Group N/A N/A -$80.87 million ($1.75) -19.26

Palisade Bio has higher revenue and earnings than Replimune Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Palisade Bio and Replimune Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Palisade Bio 0 0 0 0 N/A Replimune Group 0 0 8 0 3.00

Replimune Group has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential upside of 66.17%. Given Replimune Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Replimune Group is more favorable than Palisade Bio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

29.4% of Palisade Bio shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Replimune Group shares are held by institutional investors. 2.1% of Palisade Bio shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 40.3% of Replimune Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Replimune Group beats Palisade Bio on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Palisade Bio Company Profile

Palisade Bio, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of oral therapies that help patients with acute and chronic gastrointestinal complications stemming from post-operative digestive enzyme damage. It offers LB1148, an oral formulation of a broad-spectrum serine protease inhibitor designed to neutralize the activity of potent digestive proteases released from the gut during surgery. The company is headquartered in Carlsbad, CA.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc., a biotechnology company, develops oncolytic immuno-gene therapies to treat cancer. It uses its proprietary Immulytic platform to design and develop product candidates that are intended to activate the immune system against cancer. The company's lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of herpes simplex virus 1, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that is in Phase II clinical trials for patients with cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma. It is also developing RP2, which is in Phase I clinical trials for an anti-CTLA-4 antibody-like protein in order to block the inhibition of the immune response otherwise caused by CTLA-4; and RP3 that is in Phase I clinical trials to express immune-activating proteins that stimulate T cells. Replimune Group, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

