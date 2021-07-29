Conceal Price Hits $0.29 on Major Exchanges (CCX)

Conceal (CURRENCY:CCX) traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Conceal has a total market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $9,538.00 worth of Conceal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Conceal coin can now be purchased for $0.29 or 0.00000741 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Conceal has traded up 29.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,787.50 or 0.99980975 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00029471 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $393.00 or 0.00987568 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.74 or 0.00361191 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.04 or 0.00402169 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005853 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002564 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00004873 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.46 or 0.00066498 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00004481 BTC.

Conceal Profile

Conceal (CCX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight Fast

hashing algorithm. Conceal’s total supply is 19,331,122 coins and its circulating supply is 11,704,276 coins. The official website for Conceal is conceal.network. Conceal’s official message board is medium.com/@ConcealNetwork. The Reddit community for Conceal is /r/ConcealNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conceal’s official Twitter account is @ConcealNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Conceal Network is designed to be a secure peer-to-peer privacy framework empowering individuals and organizations to anonymously communicate and interact financially in a decentralized and censorship-resistant environment. Conceal Network powers the $CCX cryptocurrency which is an open-source, privacy-protected digital cash system that mimics physical cash; nobody knows where users store or spend their $CCX. All transactions, deposits, and messages on Conceal Network are untraceable, tamperproof and operate with no central authority through the use of cryptographic protocols. “

Buying and Selling Conceal

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conceal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conceal should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Conceal using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

