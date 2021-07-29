Conduent (CNDT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Conduent to post earnings of $0.16 per share for the quarter. Conduent has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Conduent (NASDAQ:CNDT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. Conduent had a negative net margin of 1.93% and a positive return on equity of 14.08%. On average, analysts expect Conduent to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CNDT stock opened at $6.70 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Conduent has a 1 year low of $1.89 and a 1 year high of $8.50. The company has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 1.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.41.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

About Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Commercial Industries, Government Services, and Transportation. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries; and end-user customer experience management, transaction processing services, healthcare and human resource, and learning services.

