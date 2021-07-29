ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Acquired by B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG

B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 32.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,959 shares of the energy producer’s stock after buying an additional 11,661 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COP. Edge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in ConocoPhillips by 142.9% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 629 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP opened at $56.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $58.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $76.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -378.11, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.76. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $63.57.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The energy producer reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.12. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 0.08% and a negative return on equity of 1.85%. The business had revenue of $10.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ConocoPhillips will post 4.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.03%. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently -177.32%.

In related news, Director Jody Freeman sold 3,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.65, for a total value of $198,873.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,172.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on COP. Bank of America upgraded shares of ConocoPhillips from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price target on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Argus increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $50.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.19.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

