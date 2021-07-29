Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) PT Raised to $25.00

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) had its price target boosted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 31.37% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Constellium in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Constellium from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Constellium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

CSTM opened at $19.03 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.61. Constellium has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $20.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 373.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.65 and a beta of 2.61.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.24. Constellium had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.22) EPS. Constellium’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Constellium will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CSTM. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,782,000 after acquiring an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,251,000 after acquiring an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 37.7% in the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 3,401,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,007,000 after acquiring an additional 932,229 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,120,527 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,871,000 after acquiring an additional 287,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Schweiz AG increased its holdings in shares of Constellium by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 2,600,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,220,000 after acquiring an additional 900,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.51% of the company’s stock.

Constellium Company Profile

Constellium SE, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of specialty rolled and extruded aluminum products for the packaging, aerospace, and automotive end-markets. The company operates through three segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

