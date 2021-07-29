Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.04. Consumer Portfolio Services shares last traded at $4.99, with a volume of 10,788 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Consumer Portfolio Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Consumer Portfolio Services alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $113.12 million, a P/E ratio of 7.45 and a beta of 2.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.67. The company has a quick ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 16.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.26.

Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $63.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.68 million. Consumer Portfolio Services had a net margin of 6.09% and a return on equity of 12.21%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Consumer Portfolio Services stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSS) by 18.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 496,458 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 78,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 2.20% of Consumer Portfolio Services worth $2,105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.94% of the company’s stock.

About Consumer Portfolio Services (NASDAQ:CPSS)

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. It purchases and services retail automobile contracts originated by franchised automobile dealers and select independent dealers in the sale of new and used automobiles, light trucks, and passenger vans. The company, through its automobile contract purchases, offers indirect financing to the customers of dealers with limited credit histories or past credit problems.

Featured Article: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consumer Portfolio Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.