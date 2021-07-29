Contentos (COS) Price Hits $0.0131 on Major Exchanges

Contentos (CURRENCY:COS) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 29th. Contentos has a total market cap of $39.35 million and $4.71 million worth of Contentos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Contentos coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Contentos has traded up 16% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002502 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00047709 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002548 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.00 or 0.00015014 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $308.29 or 0.00770908 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.33 or 0.00005817 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000305 BTC.

About Contentos

Contentos (CRYPTO:COS) is a coin. Contentos’ total supply is 9,975,686,572 coins and its circulating supply is 3,006,305,597 coins. Contentos’ official website is www.contentos.io . The official message board for Contentos is medium.com/contentos-io . The Reddit community for Contentos is /r/Contentosofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Contentos’ official Twitter account is @contentosio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “COSS stands for Crypto-One-Stop-Solution and represents a platform, which encompasses all features of a digital economical system based on cryptocurrency. The COSS system consists of a payment gateway / POS, an exchange, a merchant list, market cap rankings, a marketplace, an e-wallet, various coin facilities, and a mobile platform. The COSS platform unifies all transactional aspects that are usually managed by means of FIAT money and offers multiple cryptocurrency-related services in one place. COS token generates an entire cryptocurrency portfolio to its holders derived from fees within the COSS system when cryptocurrency transactions take place.COS token holders are rewarded with payouts in all cryptocurrencies supported at coss.io for utilizing the platform and the exchange. Paying the trading fees with COS will earn the user a 25% discount on the trading fees. COS used as fees will be included in the FSA on COSS.IO “

Contentos Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Contentos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Contentos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Contentos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

