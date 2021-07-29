CONTRACOIN (CTCN) Price Reaches $0.16 on Top Exchanges

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 6.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $6.87 million and $123,649.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CONTRACOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.16 or 0.00000410 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001406 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000356 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000504 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.62 or 0.00215505 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0314 or 0.00000078 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CRYPTO:CTCN) is a coin. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 41,667,146 coins. CONTRACOIN’s official Twitter account is @InfoContracoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Contracoin, founded in Southport Australia in 2018, is a Global Real Estate Blockchain-powered platform by Contracorp Limited, which allows real estate agents, brokers and property developers to gain exposure to international real estate investors.Contracoin aims to make property investment easily available to the masses by eliminating the traditional barriers through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency. Contracoin is a project of Contra Global. “

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

