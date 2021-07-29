Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Core Laboratories (NYSE:CLB) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Core Laboratories had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 31.69%. Core Laboratories updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.190-$0.210 EPS.

CLB traded down $1.95 during trading on Thursday, hitting $33.21. 14,787 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 497,110. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.95. Core Laboratories has a fifty-two week low of $13.43 and a fifty-two week high of $49.87. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of 83.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 3.31.

CLB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Core Laboratories from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Core Laboratories from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, lowered shares of Core Laboratories from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.00.

Core Laboratories N.V. provides reservoir description and production enhancement services and products to the oil and gas industry in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Reservoir Description and Production Enhancement. The Reservoir Description segment includes the characterization of petroleum reservoir rock, fluid, and gas samples to enhance production and improve recovery of oil and gas from its clients' reservoirs.

