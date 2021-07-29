CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.520-$5.600 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $645 million-$653 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $647.20 million.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on COR. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of CoreSite Realty from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a hold rating on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of CoreSite Realty from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $136.00.

Shares of COR stock opened at $139.16 on Thursday. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $107.23 and a 12-month high of $141.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.93, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.58, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.82). CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 93.72% and a net margin of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $157.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoreSite Realty will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This is a boost from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.23. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 95.67%.

In related news, SVP Brian Warren sold 850 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.09, for a total value of $101,226.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,194,112.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of CoreSite Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $90,622.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,599.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,000 shares of company stock worth $726,969 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center, cloud access and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,375 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

