CorionX (CORX) Price Hits $0.0018 on Exchanges

CorionX (CURRENCY:CORX) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. During the last week, CorionX has traded up 3.5% against the US dollar. One CorionX coin can now be purchased for $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges. CorionX has a total market cap of $208,820.02 and approximately $2.27 million worth of CorionX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CorionX

CorionX (CRYPTO:CORX) is a coin. CorionX’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 118,198,660 coins. The official website for CorionX is corion.io/corionx . The Reddit community for CorionX is https://reddit.com/r/Corionx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CorionX’s official Twitter account is @CorionPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CorionX as a utility token stands for the adoption, usage, and spreading of stablecoins, CBDCs, Openfiance, Crypto and DeFi solutions. Introducing them to the world and supports the collaboration of the community. CorionX creates one platform for stablecoins and leads the #MoneyInTheRightDirection Movement to succeed in the paradigm shift and using crypto as digital and programmable money. CorionX is the “gas” for a stablecoin and crypto infrastructures. “

Buying and Selling CorionX

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CorionX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CorionX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CorionX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

