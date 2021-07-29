Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post earnings of $0.53 per share for the quarter. Cornerstone OnDemand has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a positive return on equity of 59.68% and a negative net margin of 4.83%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Cornerstone OnDemand to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Cornerstone OnDemand alerts:

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $48.16 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -78.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.30. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52-week low of $32.99 and a 52-week high of $55.50.

In other news, CTO Mark Goldin sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $72,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 125,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,628,735. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Adam J. Weiss sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.52, for a total value of $315,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548 in the last quarter. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CSOD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc engages in the provision of learning and talent management solutions delivered as Software-as-a-Service. It also engages in the provision of support packages, client success framework, technical consulting and content, implementation, business consulting and educational services.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Receive News & Ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cornerstone OnDemand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.