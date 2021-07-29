Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CLM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, a decrease of 53.8% from the June 30th total of 110,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,119,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLM. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,872,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 42.4% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 95,285 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after buying an additional 28,375 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund by 117.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,165,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,381,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CLM traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.91. 649,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,178,543. Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund has a one year low of $10.41 and a one year high of $13.81. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.32.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1602 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.14%.

About Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund

Cornerstone Strategic Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cornerstone Advisors, Inc The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value and growth stocks of companies.

