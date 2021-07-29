Corsair Gaming’s (CRSR) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Wedbush

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Wedbush in a report issued on Thursday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $55.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush’s target price suggests a potential upside of 86.50% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on CRSR. Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.90.

Get Corsair Gaming alerts:

CRSR stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $29.49. The stock had a trading volume of 15,312 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,765,968. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.06. Corsair Gaming has a 52 week low of $14.09 and a 52 week high of $51.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $529.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $453.27 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total value of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares in the company, valued at $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Group (Cayman) Lp Corsair sold 5,000,000 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.87, for a total value of $159,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790. 71.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CRSR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 57.6% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,044,000 after buying an additional 22,440 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $3,414,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the fourth quarter worth about $6,794,000. WP Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 16.1% during the first quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Corsair Gaming during the first quarter worth about $277,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.39% of the company’s stock.

About Corsair Gaming

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

Read More: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Receive News & Ratings for Corsair Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corsair Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.