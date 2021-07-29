Corteva (CTVA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.25 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 6.99%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect Corteva to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Corteva stock opened at $42.82 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.56 billion, a PE ratio of 31.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Corteva has a 12 month low of $24.83 and a 12 month high of $49.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.67%.

CTVA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Corteva from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Bank of America lowered Corteva from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 19th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Corteva from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Corteva currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.21.

In other Corteva news, insider Brian Titus sold 29,937 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.04, for a total transaction of $1,468,110.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Samuel R. Eathington acquired 3,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.57 per share, for a total transaction of $149,925.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

