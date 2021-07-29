Costain Group (LON:COST) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Costain Group PLC (LON:COST) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 56.40 ($0.74). Costain Group shares last traded at GBX 55 ($0.72), with a volume of 138,075 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of £151.22 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 57.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.18.

About Costain Group (LON:COST)

Costain Group PLC provides smart infrastructure solutions for the energy, water, transportation, and defense markets in the United Kingdom and Spain. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Natural Resources. The Transportation segment operates in the highways, rail, and aviation markets.

