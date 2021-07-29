Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.700-$2.780 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE CUZ traded up $0.20 on Thursday, hitting $39.76. 921,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,975. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.03. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Cousins Properties has a 1-year low of $24.17 and a 1-year high of $40.38.

Get Cousins Properties alerts:

Cousins Properties (NYSE:CUZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. Cousins Properties had a net margin of 12.43% and a return on equity of 2.03%. On average, analysts expect that Cousins Properties will post 2.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Cousins Properties’s payout ratio is presently 44.60%.

Separately, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Cousins Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $36.63.

About Cousins Properties

Cousins Properties is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company, based in Atlanta, GA and acting through its operating partnership, Cousins Properties LP, primarily invests in Class A office towers located in high-growth Sun Belt markets. Founded in 1958, Cousins creates shareholder value through its extensive expertise in the development, acquisition, leasing and management of high-quality real estate assets.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Cousins Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cousins Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.