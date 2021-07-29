Cowen Cuts Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Price Target to $8.50

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) had its target price decreased by analysts at Cowen from $13.00 to $8.50 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s price objective points to a potential downside of 27.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Workhorse Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Roth Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $15.00 to $8.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Friday, April 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Finally, Colliers Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Workhorse Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Workhorse Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.86.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

NASDAQ WKHS traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 351,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,802,736. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $7.07 and a 52-week high of $42.96. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 24.88, a current ratio of 26.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.58 and a beta of 2.71.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.85). Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 3,032.13% and a negative return on equity of 127.42%. The business had revenue of $0.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workhorse Group news, Director Raymond Joseph Chess sold 5,000 shares of Workhorse Group stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 117,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $936,064. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Workhorse Group in the first quarter worth about $39,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 903.5% in the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 3,090 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 351.0% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,159 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Workhorse Group by 1,890.9% in the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 4,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,160 shares during the period. 45.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, designs, manufactures, builds, and sells battery-electric vehicles and aircraft in the United States. The company also develops cloud-based and real-time telematics performance monitoring systems that enable fleet operators to optimize energy and route efficiency.

See Also: Elliott Wave Theory

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.