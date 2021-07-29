Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon Sells 2,868 Shares

Cowen Inc. (NASDAQ:COWN) CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $114,720.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Cowen stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Thursday, reaching $40.53. The company had a trading volume of 468,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 671,392. Cowen Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.91 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Get Cowen alerts:

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.23. Cowen had a net margin of 19.61% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Equities analysts expect that Cowen Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Cowen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.52%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Cowen currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.50.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in Cowen by 23.8% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cowen by 59.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Cowen by 135.7% in the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Cowen in the first quarter valued at $30,000.

About Cowen

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

Featured Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for Cowen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cowen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.