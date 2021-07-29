Cowen Increases Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Price Target to $185.00

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at Cowen from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. Cowen’s target price indicates a potential upside of 10.12% from the company’s current price.

WING has been the subject of several other reports. Northcoast Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $168.00 price target (up from $159.00) on shares of Wingstop in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush increased their price objective on Wingstop from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wingstop from $160.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Wingstop from $173.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wingstop currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $173.00.

Shares of WING opened at $168.00 on Thursday. Wingstop has a one year low of $112.47 and a one year high of $172.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $151.80.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a net margin of 10.74% and a negative return on equity of 15.26%. As a group, research analysts predict that Wingstop will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Wingstop news, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.01, for a total value of $923,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.49, for a total transaction of $717,705.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $2,095,570. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 760.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 172 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 127.6% during the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 239 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 291.8% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 333 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Wingstop by 694.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 437 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000.

About Wingstop

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

