Cowen Initiates Coverage on POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT)

Equities research analysts at Cowen initiated coverage on shares of POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on PNT. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on POINT Biopharma Global in a research report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company.

PNT opened at $9.00 on Thursday. POINT Biopharma Global has a one year low of $7.65 and a one year high of $18.08.

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of radioligand therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include PNT2001, a PSMA radioligand that is in preclinical studies for early stage prostate cancer treatment; PNT2002, which is in Phase 3 studies to evaluate superiority to the standard of care in mCRPC patients; PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand therapy that is in Phase 3 trials for the treatment of patients with somatostatin receptor-positive neuroendocrine tumors; and PNT2004, a radioligand that targets fibroblast activation protein-a.

