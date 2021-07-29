Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Cowen (NASDAQ:COWN) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Cowen had a return on equity of 42.17% and a net margin of 19.61%.

Shares of NASDAQ:COWN traded up $0.92 on Thursday, hitting $40.80. 19,370 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 672,788. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.45. Cowen has a 1-year low of $14.91 and a 1-year high of $44.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.50.

In related news, General Counsel Owen S. Littman sold 6,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $253,036.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey M. Solomon sold 15,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.12, for a total value of $632,652.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 924,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,084,119.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,142 shares of company stock valued at $1,331,025. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Cowen Company Profile

Cowen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment banking, research, sales and trading, prime brokerage, global clearing, securities financing, commission management, and investment management services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Operating Company (Op Co) and Asset Company (Asset Co).

