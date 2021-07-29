Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can cut its holdings in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 8.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 19,036 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,725 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Crane in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Crane by 941.5% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,406 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Crane in the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in Crane by 85.6% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,925 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 888 shares during the period. 68.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $96.15 price target (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.29.

Shares of NYSE:CR opened at $94.54 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. Crane Co. has a 1 year low of $48.19 and a 1 year high of $99.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a PE ratio of 24.49 and a beta of 1.70. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.55.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 16.81% and a net margin of 7.62%. Research analysts expect that Crane Co. will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.79%.

In other Crane news, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.75, for a total value of $498,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total transaction of $47,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $364,016.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,685. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

