Credit Agricole Cuts Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) Price Target to GBX 7,100

Reckitt Benckiser Group (LON:RKT) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Agricole from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 7,100 ($92.76) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Agricole’s price objective points to a potential upside of 27.86% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on RKT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 9,000 ($117.59) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 7,500 ($97.99) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,200 ($107.13) to GBX 8,000 ($104.52) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,500 ($111.05) to GBX 7,870 ($102.82) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 7,800 ($101.91) price target on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a report on Monday, June 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 7,424.29 ($97.00).

Shares of RKT traded up GBX 34 ($0.44) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 5,553 ($72.55). 1,908,733 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,028,339. The stock has a market capitalization of £39.65 billion and a PE ratio of 33.39. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 6,428.30. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 12 month low of GBX 5,050 ($65.98) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,816 ($89.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.77.

In other Reckitt Benckiser Group news, insider Elane Stock acquired 241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 5,706 ($74.55) per share, for a total transaction of £13,751.46 ($17,966.37).

About Reckitt Benckiser Group

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures, markets, and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

