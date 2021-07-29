Credit Suisse Group Lowers Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) to Neutral

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) was downgraded by Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Middlefield Banc from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

Get Middlefield Banc alerts:

NASDAQ MBCN opened at $24.16 on Thursday. Middlefield Banc has a 52 week low of $17.29 and a 52 week high of $26.35. The stock has a market cap of $153.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.62.

Middlefield Banc (NASDAQ:MBCN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The bank reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.12. Middlefield Banc had a net margin of 21.62% and a return on equity of 9.01%. As a group, analysts forecast that Middlefield Banc will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MBCN. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,217 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 106.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,819 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,997 shares of the bank’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,068 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Middlefield Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $224,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Middlefield Banc by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $332,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.44% of the company’s stock.

About Middlefield Banc

Middlefield Banc Corp., headquartered in Middlefield, Ohio, is the bank holding company of The Middlefield Banking Company with total assets of $1.39 billion at March 31, 2021. The bank operates 16 full-service banking centers and an LPL FinancialÂ® brokerage office serving Beachwood, Chardon, Cortland, Dublin, Garrettsville, Mantua, Middlefield, Newbury, Orwell, Plain City, Powell, Solon, Sunbury, Twinsburg, and Westerville.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Middlefield Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Middlefield Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.