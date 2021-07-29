Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.

CS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 279,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in Credit Suisse Group by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 11,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 15,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 27.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 21,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

