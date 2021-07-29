Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) had its price objective lifted by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $6.50 to $7.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 30.35% from the company’s previous close.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $10.15 target price on Credit Suisse Group and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.26.
CS stock traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $10.05. The stock had a trading volume of 279,310 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,674,589. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market capitalization of $26.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $14.95.
About Credit Suisse Group
Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.
