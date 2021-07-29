Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) Shares Gap Down to $10.29

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $10.29, but opened at $10.01. Credit Suisse Group shares last traded at $10.06, with a volume of 77,368 shares trading hands.

CS has been the topic of several research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Credit Suisse Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $9.89 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Credit Suisse Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.35.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.80. The company has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.47.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $994,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 34.7% during the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 33,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 8,500 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $135,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse Group by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Credit Suisse Group Company Profile (NYSE:CS)

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services in Switzerland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia Pacific. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

