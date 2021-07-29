Credit Suisse Group Raises Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Price Target to $942.00

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $907.00 to $942.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 15.12% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on EQIX. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Equinix from $820.00 to $880.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Equinix from $861.00 to $895.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Equinix from $825.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Cowen lifted their price target on Equinix from $790.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Equinix from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.24.

Get Equinix alerts:

Shares of EQIX stock traded down $18.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $818.25. 6,367 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 557,566. Equinix has a 12 month low of $586.73 and a 12 month high of $845.62. The firm has a market cap of $73.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 181.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $799.25.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.03 by ($5.27). Equinix had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Equinix will post 24.61 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 5,051 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $795.42, for a total transaction of $4,017,666.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 8,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,011,627.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Sara Baack sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $750.00, for a total value of $187,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,137,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,501 shares of company stock valued at $13,019,508. 13.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Equinix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $295,000. Securian Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in Equinix by 29.4% in the 1st quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 90,071 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,211,000 after purchasing an additional 20,445 shares during the period. Quaero Capital S.A. boosted its stake in Equinix by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 2,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,848,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 58,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Equinix by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,995,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

About Equinix

Equinix, Inc engages in the provision of collocation space and develops data centre solutions. The firm offers secure key management, consulting, network virtualization, customer support, and managed services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East & Africa and Asia-Pacific.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.