Credit Suisse Group Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $268.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.
ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.88.
Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $11.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,490. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.
Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile
Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.
