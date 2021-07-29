Credit Suisse Group Raises Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Price Target to $268.00

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $265.00 to $268.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price suggests a potential downside of 0.96% from the stock’s previous close.

ODFL has been the topic of several other research reports. Argus upped their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $298.00 price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, July 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.88.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL traded up $11.56 during trading on Thursday, hitting $270.59. The company had a trading volume of 5,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 677,490. The company has a market cap of $31.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.01. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 52 week low of $176.34 and a 52 week high of $276.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $256.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.14. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 23.32% and a net margin of 17.79%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 7.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $35,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 181.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 163 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the first quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

