Credit Suisse Group Reaffirms Underperform Rating for Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating restated by analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on DB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.50.

DB traded up $0.36 on Thursday, hitting $12.90. 667,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,625,606. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $7.84 and a one year high of $15.34. The company has a market capitalization of $26.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.47.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 2.27%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 798.4% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,899 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 35,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,814 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft provides investment, financial, and related products and services to private individuals, corporate entities, and institutional clients worldwide. Its Corporate Bank segment provides cash management, trade finance and lending, trust and agency, and securities services, as well as risk management solutions.

