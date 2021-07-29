Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN (NASDAQ:GLDI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,400 shares, a drop of 60.6% from the June 30th total of 160,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 183,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GLDI. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 149.8% in the first quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 82,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 49,352 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 48.6% during the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 133,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after buying an additional 43,759 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN during the first quarter valued at about $232,000. Weaver Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 72.1% in the first quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 60,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 25,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN by 99.1% in the first quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 22,650 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 305 shares, compared to its average volume of 165,116. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.83. Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN has a 1-year low of $8.46 and a 1-year high of $10.45.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credit Suisse X-Links Gold Shares Covered Call ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.