CRH (LON:CRH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

CRH plc (LON:CRH) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,577.05 ($46.73). CRH shares last traded at GBX 3,549 ($46.37), with a volume of 780,673 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CRH shares. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,775 ($49.32) target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,449 ($58.13) target price on shares of CRH in a research report on Thursday, June 24th.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,636.38. The firm has a market cap of £27.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.13, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.01.

CRH plc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes building materials. It operates in three segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The company manufactures and supplies cement, lime, aggregates, precast, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt products; concrete masonry and hardscape products comprising pavers, kerbs, retaining walls, and related patio products; and glass and glazing products, including architectural glass, custom-engineered curtain and window walls, architectural windows, storefront systems, doors, skylights, and architectural hardware.

