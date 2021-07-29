Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Sells $1,202,809.44 in Stock

Crocs, Inc. (NASDAQ:CROX) EVP Elaine L. Boltz sold 9,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.39, for a total value of $1,202,809.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CROX stock traded up $4.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $136.05. The company had a trading volume of 1,715,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,344,240. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $111.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Crocs, Inc. has a one year low of $35.17 and a one year high of $137.65. The firm has a market cap of $8.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.84.

Get Crocs alerts:

Crocs (NASDAQ:CROX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The textile maker reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. Crocs had a return on equity of 126.41% and a net margin of 35.35%. The business had revenue of $640.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Crocs, Inc. will post 5.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Pivotal Research raised their target price on Crocs from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Crocs from $135.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Crocs from $143.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $152.00 price objective (up from $132.00) on shares of Crocs in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $127.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Crocs in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. FMR LLC increased its position in Crocs by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,846 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Crocs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. 93.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crocs

Crocs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes casual lifestyle footwear and accessories for men, women, and children. It offers various footwear products, including sandals, wedges, flips, slides clogs, charms, and shoes under the Crocs brand name.

See Also: How does inflation affect different investments?



Receive News & Ratings for Crocs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crocs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.