Croda International (LON:CRDA) Earns “Buy” Rating from Citigroup

Croda International (LON:CRDA)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by research analysts at Citigroup in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 9,500 ($124.12) target price on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.82% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CRDA. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,800 ($101.91) to GBX 9,400 ($122.81) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Liberum Capital raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 7,400 ($96.68) to GBX 9,200 ($120.20) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Croda International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 7,811.11 ($102.05).

Get Croda International alerts:

CRDA traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching GBX 8,274 ($108.10). 254,474 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,115. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16). The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86. The firm has a market cap of £11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 7,330.80.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

Read More: What is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)?

Receive News & Ratings for Croda International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Croda International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.