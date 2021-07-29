Croda International (LON:CRDA) Given New GBX 6,600 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Croda International (LON:CRDA) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,700 ($74.47) to GBX 6,600 ($86.23) in a report released on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 20.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Croda International to GBX 7,800 ($101.91) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 6,500 ($84.92) to GBX 7,600 ($99.29) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 7,400 ($96.68) price target on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of Croda International to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 6,100 ($79.70) to GBX 8,600 ($112.36) in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Croda International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 7,375 ($96.35).

CRDA traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during trading on Wednesday, hitting GBX 8,274 ($108.10). The company had a trading volume of 254,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,115. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 53.45. Croda International has a one year low of GBX 97.96 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 8,432 ($110.16). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 7,330.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

