Crown Tops 24-Hour Volume of $787.00 (CRW)

Crown (CURRENCY:CRW) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 29th. One Crown coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0772 or 0.00000192 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crown has a total market cap of $2.14 million and approximately $787.00 worth of Crown was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Crown has traded up 17.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Crown

Crown (CRW) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 8th, 2014. Crown’s total supply is 27,694,637 coins. Crown’s official Twitter account is @CrownPlatform and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crown is /r/Crown and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Crown is crownplatform.com . Crown’s official message board is medium.com/crownplatform

According to CryptoCompare, “Crown was created in 2014 as a proof of work digital currency and an alternative to FIAT currencies. It migrated to a custom proof of stake consensus mechanism in April 2019. CRW provides an open-access, decentralized economy that uses blockchain technology to support new applications. “

Buying and Selling Crown

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crown directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crown should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Crown using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

