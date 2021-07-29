Crust Reaches Market Cap of $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 29th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Crust has traded down 25.1% against the dollar. One Crust coin can now be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001650 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.82 or 0.00007124 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00014769 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.17 or 0.01237710 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000023 BTC.

About Crust

Crust is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork . Crust’s official website is www.crust.network

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

Crust Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crust should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crust using one of the exchanges listed above.

