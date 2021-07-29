CryptEx Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $7,100.00 (CRX)

CryptEx (CURRENCY:CRX) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One CryptEx coin can currently be bought for about $15.92 or 0.00040174 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CryptEx has traded down 9% against the U.S. dollar. CryptEx has a total market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $7,100.00 worth of CryptEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39,698.20 or 1.00183222 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.70 or 0.00029531 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00005778 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.76 or 0.00067532 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000704 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00012074 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000098 BTC.

CryptEx Profile

CryptEx (CRX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. CryptEx’s total supply is 100,000 coins and its circulating supply is 85,000 coins. CryptEx’s official Twitter account is @ExLocker

According to CryptoCompare, “ChronosCoin is a scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, created with an airdrop fair launch and designed to be used as the main currency in the PennyAuction.Click website. Profits from bidding websites will be distributed across users via blockchain. “

Buying and Selling CryptEx

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptEx directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptEx should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CryptEx using one of the exchanges listed above.

