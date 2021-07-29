Cryptobuyer Price Reaches $0.0025 on Major Exchanges (XPT)

Cryptobuyer (CURRENCY:XPT) traded 42.4% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One Cryptobuyer coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cryptobuyer has a market capitalization of $143,856.31 and $740.00 worth of Cryptobuyer was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Cryptobuyer has traded 35.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Cryptobuyer alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002524 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.94 or 0.00047785 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002553 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00015201 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $309.15 or 0.00780177 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005863 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Cryptobuyer Profile

XPT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 28th, 2018. Cryptobuyer’s total supply is 155,254,440 coins and its circulating supply is 57,282,664 coins. Cryptobuyer’s official Twitter account is @cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official message board is medium.com/@Cryptobuyer . Cryptobuyer’s official website is cryptobuyer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptobuyer is a crypto payment infrastructure provider. It allows merchants and businesses to have cryptocurrencies payments available for their customers by contracting the platform PoS solution. An ATM-like feature is available for the people to buy and sell cryptocurrencies, as well as a mobile app where it is possible to see the Cryptobuyer partners. Crpytopbuyers initial token was the Plata token which used the same ticker, XPT, and was an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency, used to empower the platform as it will serve the users as a medium to exchange value within the Cryptobuyer ecosystem. “

Cryptobuyer Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptobuyer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cryptobuyer should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cryptobuyer using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cryptobuyer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cryptobuyer and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.