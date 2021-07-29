CryptoFlow (CFL) Market Cap Hits $586,087.61

CryptoFlow (CURRENCY:CFL) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. One CryptoFlow coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0064 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoFlow has a market capitalization of $586,087.61 and $55.00 worth of CryptoFlow was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CryptoFlow has traded 31.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002514 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001855 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00037519 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.85 or 0.00100130 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.99 or 0.00123113 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,801.99 or 1.00017392 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002573 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $318.96 or 0.00801501 BTC.

About CryptoFlow

CryptoFlow’s total supply is 386,848,901 coins and its circulating supply is 92,026,159 coins. The official website for CryptoFlow is cryptoflow.co.uk . CryptoFlow’s official Twitter account is @CryptoFlow7 and its Facebook page is accessible here

