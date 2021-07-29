CryptoFranc (XCHF) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $5,304.00

CryptoFranc (CURRENCY:XCHF) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 29th. CryptoFranc has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $5,304.00 worth of CryptoFranc was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoFranc has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One CryptoFranc coin can now be purchased for $1.10 or 0.00002767 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

CryptoFranc Profile

CryptoFranc (XCHF) is a coin. It was first traded on November 1st, 2018. CryptoFranc’s total supply is 2,000,000 coins. CryptoFranc’s official Twitter account is @SwissTokens and its Facebook page is accessible here . CryptoFranc’s official website is www.swisscryptotokens.ch . The official message board for CryptoFranc is www.swisscryptotokens.ch/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “The CryptoFranc (XCHF) is an ERC-20 stablecoin issued by Swiss Crypto Tokens AG, representing a Swiss Franc denominated bond. All XCHF are fully backed by physical CHF banknotes which are audited by Grant Thornton Bank Audit Ltd on a monthly basis. “

CryptoFranc Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoFranc directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoFranc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoFranc using one of the exchanges listed above.

