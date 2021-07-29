CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a drop of 61.4% from the June 30th total of 17,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS CSLLY traded up $0.80 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,415 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,522. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.46 and a beta of 0.57. CSL has a twelve month low of $94.05 and a twelve month high of $117.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $109.66.

Get CSL alerts:

CSLLY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CSL from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Macquarie lowered shares of CSL from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, lowered shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.00.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Featured Story: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.