CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.990-$2.030 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.510-$0.530 EPS.

Shares of NYSE CUBE traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.33. The stock had a trading volume of 739,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,070,528. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The company has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a 12-month low of $27.99 and a 12-month high of $49.83.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.39%. Sell-side analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is 79.07%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CUBE shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $42.09.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total value of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 58,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,419,201. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total transaction of $286,802.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

