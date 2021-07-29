CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.510-$0.530 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.CubeSmart also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $1.990-$2.030 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.24 during trading on Thursday, hitting $49.33. 739,010 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,070,528. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.44. The company has a market capitalization of $9.94 billion, a PE ratio of 57.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 0.25. CubeSmart has a one year low of $27.99 and a one year high of $49.83.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). CubeSmart had a return on equity of 9.39% and a net margin of 24.07%. Equities research analysts predict that CubeSmart will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.76%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is currently 79.07%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on CubeSmart from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup increased their price target on CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CubeSmart from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $42.09.

In other news, COO Joel D. Keaton sold 15,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.50, for a total transaction of $627,978.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,419,201. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher P. Marr sold 6,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.37, for a total value of $286,802.53. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 472,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,002,156.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,265 shares of company stock valued at $1,893,265 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2020 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

