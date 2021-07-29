Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 14,190 Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 224.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,190 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $2,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at approximately $336,000. Holocene Advisors LP boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 472.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 47,375 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,849,000 after buying an additional 39,103 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 96.2% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 10,037 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,451,000 after buying an additional 4,922 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 19.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 269,777 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,999,000 after buying an additional 43,208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Murphy USA by 498.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $143,000 after buying an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. 82.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday.

In other news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $184,055.76. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares in the company, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 7.86% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. Murphy USA Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.08 and a 1 year high of $159.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $136.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The firm had revenue of $2.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.92 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 7.65%.

About Murphy USA

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

