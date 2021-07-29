Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Boosts Stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 224.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,502 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,190 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.08% of Murphy USA worth $2,964,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $2,718,000. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in Murphy USA by 218.3% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 5,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,508 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Murphy USA by 8.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,656,000 after acquiring an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the first quarter valued at $912,000. Finally, Aureus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA in the first quarter worth about $585,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Raymond James raised Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday.

In related news, SVP John A. Moore sold 1,316 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total transaction of $184,055.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,621.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.61. Murphy USA Inc. has a 12 month low of $117.08 and a 12 month high of $159.00. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $1.18. Murphy USA had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 3.03%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 9.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 7.65%.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

