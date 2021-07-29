Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 26.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,831 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $2,795,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PENN. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Penn National Gaming by 50.0% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Penn National Gaming during the first quarter worth $33,000. 85.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Penn National Gaming alerts:

Shares of Penn National Gaming stock opened at $72.08 on Thursday. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $33.27 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a current ratio of 2.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.27 billion, a PE ratio of -514.82 and a beta of 2.56. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.29.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. Penn National Gaming had a net margin of 0.81% and a return on equity of 1.27%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($5.26) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PENN shares. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Penn National Gaming from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Penn National Gaming from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.28.

About Penn National Gaming

Penn National Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages gaming and racing properties, and operates video gaming terminals. It operates through four segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest. The company operates live sports betting properties in Colorado, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia; Barstool Sports, an online sports betting app in Pennsylvania; and online social casino, bingo, and online casinos under the iGaming name in Pennsylvania and Michigan.

Featured Story: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN).

Receive News & Ratings for Penn National Gaming Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Penn National Gaming and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.